Syria Suffers Yet Another Mysterious Strike

Syrian military officials early Wednesday morning blamed Israel for another nightly airstrike near the capital Damascus, claiming air defense batteries succeeded in intercepting Israel’s “aggression coming from Lebanese airspace.” While Jerusalem did not comment on the reports, Syrian opposition forces said the attacks targeted Iranian militia bases, spread out across the country in support of President Bashar Assad. The Israeli Air Force has conducted hundreds of air raids in Syria in recent years against Iranian, Syrian and Hizbullah troops and facilities, viewing an Iran-backed entrenchment near its eastern border as a major national security risk. The previous strike occurred just over a month ago, near a Russian airbase next to the Mediterranean port of Latakia.