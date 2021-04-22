Syria Supplies Seldom-Seen Sight, Shoots Shell at Secret Site  

A stray Syrian anti-aircraft missile, launched early Thursday morning in what Israel believes was a response to an airstrike in Syria attributed to the Israeli military, landed in the desert dangerously close to the southern town of Dimona, where Israel’s central nuclear facility is located. An intercepting missile failed to shoot down the Syrian SA5 rocket, which fell in open territory near a Bedouin village in southern Israel and caused no damage. According to Israel’s military spokesperson, the current assessment is that there was no intention by Syria to target the heavily fortified nuclear site, though the incident is being investigated. In response to the unexpected occurrence, Israeli jets attacked the battery from which the missile was launched. According to Syria’s official news agency, the initial Israeli strike which kicked off the rare turn of events injured four Syrian soldiers.