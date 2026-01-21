Syria Takes Over Al-Hol While Hasakah Talks Race Against the Clock

Two reports by Rizik Alibi paint a picture of northeastern Syria entering a new, high-risk phase, as Damascus moves to tighten its grip on Hasakah province and the sprawling Al-Hol detention camp following a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) pullback and the announcement of a fragile, four-day truce meant to prevent wider fighting.

In the first article, Alibi focuses on Al-Hol, the notorious camp near the Iraqi border that holds tens of thousands of people, including families tied to the Islamic State group. Syrian official sources told The Media Line that the SDF abandoned its security role there, and the Syrian army said the withdrawal led to detainee releases, prompting government forces to move in. A Syrian government security source said units from the Ministry of Defense entered the camp Tuesday and insisted the situation is “fully under control.”

Al-Hol has long been both a humanitarian disaster and a security threat. Its population surged to about 74,000 in 2019 after the fall of the Islamic State’s last territorial enclave, then dropped to roughly 37,000 by June 2025, including about 6,500 foreign nationals from 42 countries, as Iraq began phased repatriations. UN reporting has documented severe overcrowding, poor infrastructure, and recurring violence, especially in the “foreigners’ section,” where radical networks have repeatedly taken root.

In the second article, Alibi turns to the political and military standoff in Hasakah itself. After a previous understanding collapsed, Damascus and the SDF agreed to a four-day truce to draft a plan for integrating local administration and forces into Syrian state institutions. A Syrian presidency statement said the SDF is expected to conduct internal consultations and present a concrete proposal. The Syrian government has pointed to Presidential Decree No. 13 of 2026, which guarantees Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights, including recognition of Kurdish in schools and Nowruz as a public holiday.

Even so, tensions have continued, with prison escapes reported from Al-Shaddadi and clashes around strategic sites and energy infrastructure. US envoy Thomas Barrack stepped in to revive talks. A senior Syrian government source said, “This understanding is an important step toward restoring the Syrian state’s sovereignty over its entire territory while maintaining stability in contested areas,” while an SDF source said “the two parties agreed on a clear timeline for integration mechanisms.”

Together, Alibi’s two pieces show how the fate of Al-Hol and the future of Hasakah are now tightly linked—and why the next few days could shape the region’s security for years.