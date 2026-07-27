[DAMASCUS] Syria’s under-17 girls’ national football team won the West Asia Championship on Sunday, defeating Lebanon 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in the final in Amman, Jordan. The victory marks the country’s first major regional women’s football title since Syria’s political transition following the fall of former President Bashar Assad.

Syria staged a second-half comeback after trailing 2-0 at halftime, leveling the score at 2-2 before prevailing in the penalty shootout to secure the championship.

Several Syrian players received individual honors during the tournament. Striker Masa Mina finished as the competition’s top scorer, while goalkeeper Media Hussein was named Best Goalkeeper. Lebanon’s Yara Jaitani was awarded Best Player of the Tournament.

Syria completed an unbeaten campaign, finishing top of its group with a perfect record before defeating Palestine 6-5 on penalties in the semifinals following a scoreless draw. Lebanon reached the final after defeating host Jordan 5-0.

The Syrian team had also beaten Lebanon 1-0 during the group stage before overcoming the same opponent again in the final.

Beyond its sporting significance, the title represents the first major achievement for Syrian women’s football since the country’s political transition. It comes as the new authorities continue to face international scrutiny over women’s rights and their participation in public life, including sports.

In recent months, questions surrounding women’s role in Syria under the country’s new leadership have drawn international attention. The continued participation of Syrian women’s national teams in regional competitions, culminating in this championship victory, is likely to feature in broader discussions about women’s public engagement during the transitional period.

Syrian football officials hope the title will boost interest in the women’s game, expand youth development programs, and strengthen the country’s future competitiveness at the regional and Asian levels.