Syrian Army, Druze Paramilitary Trade Heavy Fire in As-Suwayda as Tensions Surge

Syrian government forces and a Druze-aligned paramilitary known as the National Guard clashed late Wednesday in As-Suwayda province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Fighting erupted on the northern and northwestern approaches to As-Suwayda city, where both sides used heavy and medium automatic weapons, including 23mm guns, as commanders moved men and armor toward key road junctions to secure terrain and test lines of control. No casualties were immediately confirmed, and local authorities remained on high alert to prevent the violence from spilling into nearby towns.

The showdown reflects months of strain in As-Suwayda, a predominantly Druze region that has chafed under Damascus’s rule and the country’s grinding economic collapse. The National Guard—formed by local leaders to protect neighborhoods and manage checkpoints—has previously tangled with units loyal to President Ahmed al-Sharaa during the broader As-Suwayda crisis. Humanitarian conditions have deteriorated since mid-July after sectarian flare-ups and cross-border strikes rattled supply routes, leaving fuel scarce and prices soaring. On July 19, presidential authorities announced a ceasefire and began deploying Interior Ministry forces, pledging to restore order; the calm proved fragile as rival armed actors jockeyed for influence.

The clashes also carry wider risk. As-Suwayda sits near strategic arteries linking government-held Damascus to eastern and southern fronts, making control of the province a political and military priority. If the fighting widens, it could draw in additional pro-government auxiliaries and Druze armed groups, complicating any effort to revive the July truce. With no clear mechanism to enforce de-escalation, residents are bracing for renewed checkpoints, road closures, and more interruptions to already limited aid deliveries, while observers watch for signs that either side plans a sustained campaign rather than another sharp exchange.