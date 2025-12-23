Syrian Army Halts Fire on SDF Positions After Deadly Clashes in Aleppo

The Syrian army on Monday ordered its forces to stop striking positions linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo after a day of clashes that killed civilians, wounded others, and sent families fleeing across the northern city, according to official statements from Damascus and the SDF.

Syria’s defense authorities said the military command instructed units to stop targeting SDF “fire sources” after a number of them were “neutralized,” describing the step as an attempt to shrink the fighting and keep it away from residential areas. The same statement said the army acted under its “responsibility to protect civilians,” insisting it was responding to incoming fire rather than seeking to change control lines.

Syria’s interior authorities reported that a child and his mother were killed and that 15 other civilians—mostly women and children—were injured in what it described as indiscriminate shelling and sniper fire blamed on the SDF. The ministry said the wounded were taken to al-Razi Hospital and Aleppo University Hospital, adding that al-Razi came under shelling as casualties arrived.

Emergency and disaster management officials said two members of the Syrian Civil Defense were wounded by direct gunfire near the al-Shihan roundabout and that an ambulance was also targeted. The Civil Defense reported fires in the Jamiliyah and Sheikh Taha neighborhoods.

State media said dozens of families moved west inside Aleppo to escape the violence. Interior ministry spokesman Noureddin al-Baba said the clashes threatened the March 10 understandings between Damascus and the SDF, accusing SDF elements of abandoning joint checkpoints and opening fire.

The SDF issued a competing account, saying two internal security members were wounded at a checkpoint and blaming Damascus-linked factions, while saying civilian injuries stemmed from shelling and tank fire.

The confrontation again tests the durability of Damascus-SDF arrangements meant to stabilize northern and northeastern Syria.