Syrian Army Moves Into Eastern Aleppo Towns After SDF Pullout
The Syrian army deploys military reinforcements to the Dayr Hafer area during operations against the Syrian Democratic Forces on January 14, 2026. (Sevket Akca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
01/18/2026

Rizik Alabi reports that the Syrian army has regained control of Dayr Hafer and Maskanah in eastern Aleppo province after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew thousands of fighters—an orderly shift that avoided a major battle but opened a new political and security question: what comes next, and on whose terms?

The handover followed an announcement by SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, later welcomed by Syria’s Ministry of Defense. The Media Line cites cross-checked estimates that roughly 2,500 to 3,000 SDF fighters pulled out of the towns and nearby positions, dismantling embankments and moving vehicles and equipment east of the Euphrates, where the SDF’s core presence is concentrated. Damascus moved quickly to prevent a vacuum, deploying an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 soldiers, backed by engineering units tasked with securing roads and clearing mines and other remnants of war.

The towns carry heavy symbolic weight. Both were under government control before 2014, fell to the Islamic State, and later changed hands again under complex wartime arrangements. Analysts told The Media Line the withdrawal spares civilians fresh destruction and may speed the return of state services. Others cautioned that troop movement is not a political settlement. Researcher Mazen al-Khalil warned that “the withdrawal of thousands of fighters without a clear political agreement raises questions about the area’s future,” adding that “military control alone is not enough to ensure stability.”

For the Syrian state, it is another step toward consolidating sovereignty. For the SDF, it is a strategic retrenchment. As Alabi shows, civilians are left watching for whether “control” translates into calm.

