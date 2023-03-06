Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syrian Boy Rescued From Earthquake Rubble Meets His Idol, Ronaldo
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo greets Syrian earthquake survivor Nabil Saeed, 10. (Twitter)
Mideast Daily News

Syrian Boy Rescued From Earthquake Rubble Meets His Idol, Ronaldo

The Media Line Staff
03/06/2023

A dream came true for a Syrian boy who was rescued alive from rubble of the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a month ago. Nabil Saeed, 10, asked rescue workers in Syria to help him meet his idol, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for the Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr and the Portugal national team. The boy’s request went out in a video on social media and he was invited to watch Al Nassr play in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Before the match, Saeed met Ronaldo, who greeted him with a high five and a hug. Saeed also got to watch Al Nassr and Ronaldo win the match. Over 50,000 people are confirmed dead in the February 6 earthquake, with nearly 6,000 dead in Syria alone.

Ronaldo sent a plane full of aid, including tents, food packages, pillows, blankets, beds, baby food, milk and medical supplies to victims of the disaster, according to reports over the weekend.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.