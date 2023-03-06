Syrian Boy Rescued From Earthquake Rubble Meets His Idol, Ronaldo

A dream came true for a Syrian boy who was rescued alive from rubble of the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a month ago. Nabil Saeed, 10, asked rescue workers in Syria to help him meet his idol, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for the Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr and the Portugal national team. The boy’s request went out in a video on social media and he was invited to watch Al Nassr play in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Before the match, Saeed met Ronaldo, who greeted him with a high five and a hug. Saeed also got to watch Al Nassr and Ronaldo win the match. Over 50,000 people are confirmed dead in the February 6 earthquake, with nearly 6,000 dead in Syria alone.

Ronaldo sent a plane full of aid, including tents, food packages, pillows, blankets, beds, baby food, milk and medical supplies to victims of the disaster, according to reports over the weekend.