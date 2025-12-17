Syrian Forces Say They Broke Up Islamic State Cell Behind Attacks in Idlib, Aleppo

Syrian interior authorities said Tuesday that security forces in Idlib, working with the General Intelligence Service’s counterterrorism arm, dismantled an Islamic State group cell accused of carrying out a string of attacks on security and military patrols in northwest Syria—part of what officials described as a wider rise in incidents across the country.

In a statement, the authorities said the Internal Security Command in Idlib conducted a “precise security operation” after an attack on a highway patrol in Maaret al-Numan, south of Idlib, killed several Internal Security Forces members. Officials said investigators gathered field intelligence, identified the vehicle used in the assault, and moved in after surveillance and tracking.

Security units arrested three suspects and killed a fourth in the initial phase, the statement said. During questioning, detainees allegedly identified four more participants, prompting a second round of raids that brought the total number of arrests to eight.

Authorities said the suspects admitted involvement in three attacks: the Maaret al-Numan highway patrol assault; an attack on defense authorities personnel at the Saraqib bridge in Idlib’s countryside; and an armed attack targeting customs officers in al-Zerba, in Aleppo’s countryside.

Officials said forces seized explosive belts, silencers, missiles, and M4 automatic rifles, which they said were prepared for further attacks.

The arrests come as Syrian officials warn that Islamic State remnants continue to exploit security gaps and remote terrain. Although the group lost most of its territory in Syria and Iraq years ago, cells have persisted, staging periodic ambushes and shootings. The interior authorities said all suspects would be referred to the judiciary and vowed to keep pursuing networks that threaten roads and public facilities.