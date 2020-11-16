Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Syrian Foreign Minister Dies
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem addresses the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 28, 2018. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Syria
Walid Muallem
heart failure
foreign minister
Middle East

Syrian Foreign Minister Dies

Uri Cohen
11/16/2020

Veteran Syrian foreign minister, Walid Muallem, a prominent member of the brutal Bashar al Assad regime and a staunch supporter of the Syrian dictator, died early Monday morning of suspected heart failure. A source close to the Damascus government told Al Jazeera that Walid Muallem’s deputy, Faisal Mekdad, likely would take his place as chief diplomat. Muallem, who also served as deputy prime minister, in the past led diplomatic missions to the United States and conducted negotiations with Israel over a peace agreement and the transfer of the disputed Golan Heights, captured by Israel in the 1967 war, to Syrian hands, discussions that failed to materialize. In recent years, Muallem was an adamant defender of the murderous tactics employed by the Assad government and its Russian and Iranian sponsors against Syrian protesters and rebels. The 2011 violent crackdown on demonstrators turned into an all-out civil war that still rages on today, taking the lives of over half a million soldiers and civilians and leaving nearly 13 million displaced.

