Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syrian Military Prepares To Offer Medical Aid to Rebel-Held Regions
Mideast Daily News
Syria
rebel-held regions
medical aid
chronic diseases
Thaer Salhab

Syrian Military Prepares To Offer Medical Aid to Rebel-Held Regions

Steven Ganot
07/24/2023

Syrian government forces are set to open passageways for patients, especially those suffering from chronic diseases and cancer, from rebel-controlled territories to receive medical aid in government-held areas, according to Syria’s pro-government Al-Watan newspaper. The decision comes in response to reports of a deteriorating health crisis among chronically ill individuals in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, who have been unable to access necessary treatment. Some have even resorted to crossing borders to seek medical attention.

Idlib Governor Thaer Salhab commented on the state’s obligation to provide treatment to any Syrian citizen, irrespective of their location within the country. However, he acknowledged the shortage of medical personnel in Idlib and stated that a request was made to rehabilitate Ma’arat al-Nu’man hospital, around 20 miles south of Idlib, to facilitate the process of medical aid.

In the past week, the Health Ministry expressed deep concern over the health conditions in northern Syria, with a particular emphasis on women and children. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates around 3,000 cancer patients in northern Syria urgently require medical assistance.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.