Syrian Military Prepares To Offer Medical Aid to Rebel-Held Regions

Syrian government forces are set to open passageways for patients, especially those suffering from chronic diseases and cancer, from rebel-controlled territories to receive medical aid in government-held areas, according to Syria’s pro-government Al-Watan newspaper. The decision comes in response to reports of a deteriorating health crisis among chronically ill individuals in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, who have been unable to access necessary treatment. Some have even resorted to crossing borders to seek medical attention.

Idlib Governor Thaer Salhab commented on the state’s obligation to provide treatment to any Syrian citizen, irrespective of their location within the country. However, he acknowledged the shortage of medical personnel in Idlib and stated that a request was made to rehabilitate Ma’arat al-Nu’man hospital, around 20 miles south of Idlib, to facilitate the process of medical aid.

In the past week, the Health Ministry expressed deep concern over the health conditions in northern Syria, with a particular emphasis on women and children. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates around 3,000 cancer patients in northern Syria urgently require medical assistance.