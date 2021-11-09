Americans need to understand the Middle East
Syrian Military Says Israel Fired Missiles on Several Sites in West of Country
Syrian air defenses are shown in January 2019 responding to what state media said were Israeli airstrikes targeting Damascus. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Syria
Israel
Airstrikes

Syrian Military Says Israel Fired Missiles on Several Sites in West of Country

Marcy Oster
11/09/2021

Israel struck several sites in western Syria, according to Syrian state media, in the third alleged attack in two weeks. The airstrikes targeted Homs in the west of the country and around Tartus, along the Mediterranean coast. Some of the targets reportedly were located near the Shayrat Air Base near Homs. Several Iranian UAVs are reported to be housed at the air base. The SANA state news agency cited a military source as saying that the Syrian army air defenses shot down most of the missiles, a claim it makes after most attacks. Two soldiers were wounded and there were some “material damages” in the Monday evening attack, according to the report. The Israel Defense Forces has neither confirmed nor denied the attack, as is its regular practice. It is the sixth attack that Syria has blamed on Israel in the last month. Israel has been accused of attacking sites in Syria in recent years in order to prevent Iran from gaining a foothold. It also has attacked weapons convoys sent by Iran headed for Hizbullah in Lebanon.

