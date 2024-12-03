Syrian Opposition Gains Control of Key Provinces Amid Fierce Battles

In an exclusive report for The Media Line, Rizik Alabi details how Syrian opposition forces have gained control over Aleppo and Idlib, marking a significant shift in the power dynamics of northern Syria. After fierce battles with regime forces and Iranian-backed militias, the opposition now holds key territories, including Aleppo International Airport and multiple military airbases. The Turkish-backed Syrian National Army has also launched an offensive against Kurdish forces, capturing strategic locations such as Tel Rifaat.

Despite ongoing airstrikes by Syrian regime and Russian forces, residents in opposition-controlled Aleppo report improvements in daily life, with better access to essential supplies and safety assurances from the new authorities. Opposition factions, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, have pledged to protect Aleppo’s Christian community, allowing religious practices to continue, though churches remain vulnerable to attacks. Italy recently condemned a Russian airstrike that severely damaged a Christian school in the city.

Analysts suggest that these developments may have US backing, as they weaken Iranian influence in the region. Alabi’s report highlights how the opposition is advancing toward Hama, indicating an evolving battle for Syria’s territorial control. The article offers deeper insights into these complex shifts, which are reshaping the country’s conflict dynamics.

