Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa Cheers Return of Basketball in Damascus

Rizik Alabi reports from Damascus on a scene that would have been hard to imagine not long ago: Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa sitting in the stands at the reopening of Al-Fayhaa Sports Hall, watching basketball with obvious pleasure as thousands of fans filled a venue brought back to life after years of war damage and neglect. The moment was about more than a game. It was a public signal that Syria’s new leadership wants sports to help tell a story of recovery, normalcy, and renewed national energy.

The reopening ceremony, attended by senior Syrian officials and Lebanese sports figures, marked the return of a major indoor arena after a roughly $3 million rehabilitation project. Renovations included new flooring, upgraded lighting and air conditioning, renovated seating, digital systems, sound equipment, control systems, improved service areas, and VIP sections designed to make the hall suitable for local and international events. The program mixed sport and symbolism, with artistic performances celebrating Syrian identity, followed by a friendly basketball match between Syria and Lebanon.

Al-Sharaa drew attention not just by showing up, but by speaking personally about the sport. He said he had long loved basketball but had been too distracted by years of conflict to follow it closely. Now, he argued, sports can do real work for the country—helping rebuild society, attract investment, and restore Syria’s place in the region.

That message landed in a country where sports infrastructure was badly battered during the war and, according to rights and media reports cited in the piece, some facilities were at times used for detention rather than recreation. That history gives the reopening of Al-Fayhaa Hall extra weight. It is not just about reviving a court. It is about reclaiming public space.

Alabi also widens the frame with voices from the crowd and a brisk history of basketball in Syria. Photojournalist Omar Albam describes the packed hall as “an extraordinary event in a country emerging from a long war that lasted 14 years,” while fans speak of pride, prosperity, and the chance for a more active future. By the end, Alabi makes clear that this was both a celebration and a test: a bright public moment in a country still balancing reconstruction with the harder demands of reform. Read the full article.