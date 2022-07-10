Syrian President Assad Makes 1st Visit to War-torn Aleppo in 11 Years

Syrian President Bashar Assad on Friday visited Aleppo, the country’s economic and industrial hub, for the first time since the outbreak of the country’s war 11 years ago, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported. Assad’s government forces took back Aleppo, a major city in northwestern Syria, from rebel fighters in late 2016. The Syrian president made an appearance at the inauguration of a rehabilitated thermal plant and a water pumping plant, where he blamed “Western forces led by the United States” for the destruction of the plant’s facilities. Aleppo’s infrastructure was severely damaged by heavy fighting during the war, whose effects are still seen throughout the city.