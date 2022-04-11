The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syrian President Bashar Assad’s Regime Seized $1.5 Billion From Detained Activists, Report Finds
A Syrian pound not featuring the face of President Bashar Assad, which went into circulation in July 2020. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s Regime Seized $1.5 Billion From Detained Activists, Report Finds

The Media Line Staff
04/11/2022

The government of Syrian President Bashar Assad has seized some $1.5 billion in assets from citizens detained since the start of the country’s long-running civil war in 2011. Assets including land, property, businesses and jewelry were take from the detainees, who have been held for activism against Assad, The New Arab reported, citing the Association of Detainees and the Missing at Sednaya Prison (ADMSP).  The group issued a report this week, that surveys 105 Syrian detainees whose assets were seized after being arrested. The figure of $1.5 billion is probably a low-ball amount since much of the property was taken in an unofficial capacity. ADMSP believes the regime began to seize detainees’ assets for their own gain amid the country’s serious financial crisis, according to the report. Some 132,667 Syrian civilians remain under arrest or forcibly disappeared, Reuters reported, citing the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.