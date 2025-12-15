Syrian Refugees Leave Lebanon for Syria as Afghan Families Return Home From Iran and Pakistan

Lebanon and Afghanistan reported separate waves of refugee returns this week, with Syrian refugees departing Lebanon to go back to Syria and Afghan families crossing into Afghanistan from neighboring countries, reflecting parallel but distinct repatriation drives across the region.

In Beirut, Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed said Lebanon has facilitated the return of 380,000 Syrian refugees to Syria since launching a government-backed plan in July 2025. She said those who left were removed from the United Nations refugee agency’s registration database and added that another 74,000 Syrians have declared their intention to return to Syria before the end of the year. Sayed described the policy as an “unwavering commitment to ensuring the sustainable return of displaced people to Syria” and cited cooperation with national and international partners.

Lebanon hosts one of the world’s largest refugee populations per capita and has long argued that the prolonged presence of Syrian refugees has strained public services, the economy, and social cohesion. Humanitarian organizations continue to warn that returns should be voluntary, safe, and dignified, noting that security and economic conditions inside Syria remain fragile.

Separately, Afghanistan’s High Commission for Addressing Returnees Problems said more than 1,000 Afghan refugee families returned to Afghanistan in a single day from Iran and Pakistan. The families entered through multiple border crossings in Herat, Nangarhar, Kandahar, and Nimroz provinces.

Afghan authorities say they are providing assistance to returnees while grappling with long-standing displacement challenges. The United Nations has reported a sharp rise in Afghans being expelled or pressured to leave neighboring countries since early 2025, signaling a broader regional push to accelerate refugee returns despite ongoing humanitarian concerns.