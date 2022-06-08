The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syrian, Russian Air Forces Conduct First Joint Military Drill Since Start of Ukraine War
Mideast Daily News
Syria
Russia
military drill
air force
Israel

Syrian, Russian Air Forces Conduct First Joint Military Drill Since Start of Ukraine War

Steven Ganot
06/08/2022

Syrian and Russian warplanes on Tuesday carried out a joint military drill amid increasing Israeli airstrikes, Syria’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. It was the first such exercise since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began more than three months ago. In mid-February, before the Russian invasion on February 24, the Russian military deployed long-range nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets carrying hypersonic missiles to Syria for massive naval drills in the Mediterranean Sea. The ministry said the exercise on Tuesday included two Russian SU-35 fighter jets and six Syrian MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft, which simulated a confrontation against hostile warplanes and drones. “All illusive targets were monitored and completely destroyed while aerial targets were hit at night for the first time,” the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The drills and patrols took place near the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and also in the northern and eastern parts of Syria, the statement said. Just hours before the announcement, Syrian state television reported that Israeli missiles had targeted Syrian army positions south of the capital Damascus, causing material damage but no casualties. Israeli warplanes fired several missiles while flying over the Golan Heights before midnight Monday, state TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying. The official claimed that Syrian air defenses had shot down most of the missiles. Israel did not comment on the alleged airstrike. Syria state media also reported that Israeli missiles targeted central Syria on May 13, killing five people, including one civilian.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.