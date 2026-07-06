Syrian Women Demand Power, Not Just Seats, in New Parliament

Rizik Alabi reports from Damascus on a sharp new argument inside Syria’s political transition: whether the country’s first post-Assad parliament is opening the door to women—or merely giving them a slightly better seat in the waiting room. Syria’s new People’s Assembly has 210 seats, though only 207 lawmakers have been named because voting for three seats in As-Suwayda could not take place after sectarian violence. Of those named, roughly 10% are women, depending on whether the final count is 21 or 22.

That is better than the original elected result, but activists say it is nowhere near enough. In Aleppo, Aisha al-Khatib, a 32-year-old law student and organizer, helped lead a licensed protest under a blunt slogan: “Representation Is Not Just Numbers.” Her point, echoed by other Syrian women interviewed in the article, is that appointments are no substitute for real access to legislative power, committee work, and oversight of the executive branch.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s 70 presidential appointments included 15 women and were meant, officials say, to broaden representation during the transition. The appointees include lawyers, researchers, civil society activists, academics, a former political detainee, and actress Rozina Lazkani. Government election official Mohammad Taha al-Ahmad says the goal was “more balanced representation.”

The critics are not dismissing the women appointed. Quite the opposite. They argue that Syria has no shortage of qualified women; the problem is a political structure that still leaves them underrepresented. Lawyer Mahmoud Hammam points to the 30% benchmark often cited internationally as the minimum needed for women to form an effective parliamentary bloc. Syria’s roughly 10% is far below the global average of more than 27%.

Alabi does not treat the story as a dry numbers game. He shows the tension between symbolic inclusion and real power, between a transitional government trying to broaden its image and women demanding the authority to shape Syria’s future. Near the end, he brings the story back to the core question: Will these women merely enter parliament, or will they help govern?