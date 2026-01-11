Syrians Leave Lebanon, and a Shadow Economy Feels the Shock

Taylor Thomas reports that Lebanon is discovering an uncomfortable truth: Syrians who spent a decade being blamed for the country’s troubles have also been quietly keeping parts of its economy running. With Bashar Assad’s regime falling last December, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have returned home, and Lebanon’s informal labor system—especially in construction, agriculture, and services—is starting to wobble.

More than 1 million Syrians returned to Syria in 2025, including 332,000 from Lebanon, out of more than 722,000 Syrians registered in Lebanon by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with additional people living there without legal status. That exodus is reshaping workplaces where Syrians have long been “omnipresent and indispensable,” doing difficult jobs for low wages and with little protection.

“The Lebanese criticize Syrians for taking our jobs, but when it comes to jobs they don’t want, they refuse them,” Lebanese human rights activist Maria Naim told The Media Line. She warned that the sectors most exposed are the ones that relied on seasonal Syrian labor: “In terms of employment, the construction and agricultural sectors are among those most directly affected by the return of refugees, since most of those who work in them seasonally are Syrians.”

Lebanon’s government is leaning into the shift, offering incentives to leave and aiming to document the departure of large numbers. UN agencies are also providing assistance with legal support and small cash grants for returns. Yet the pullback to Syria runs headfirst into harsh conditions. “When they return to Syria, the economic conditions are extremely difficult, with limited job opportunities, lack of access to education, and even localized armed clashes in certain areas,” Naim said.

A UNHCR source told The Media Line: “Inside Syria, returnees face dire living conditions as the humanitarian crisis persists despite the major shift in the political and security situation.” The source added: “The humanitarian crisis reached its 14th year, being one of the largest in the world, and leaving 16.7 million—about 90% of the population—requiring humanitarian assistance.”

Thomas’ story captures the two-way pressure: Lebanon’s labor gaps are real, and Syria’s “homecoming” is often a return to rubble, scarcity, and uncertainty. Read the full article for the human-scale details that numbers can’t carry.