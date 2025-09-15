Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syria’s $14 Billion Mirage Meets Saudi Reality
(R-L) Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. (The Media Line)

Syria’s $14 Billion Mirage Meets Saudi Reality

Steven Ganot
09/15/2025

Rizik Alabi tracks a tale of two investment drives: splashy Syrian announcements totaling nearly $14 billion that crumble under scrutiny, and a Saudi package built on signed contracts and due diligence. Damascus staged media events touting memorandums across infrastructure, transport, and housing—complete with senior officials and a US special envoy—yet reporters and economists found ghostly partners. One firm, UBAKO, billed as “major” and Italian, appears to be a 2022 start-up with €16,000 in capital, no portfolio, and one listed employee; another, Polidef, was linked to a $4 billion revamp of Damascus International Airport despite no public registration or contact trail.

France-based journalist Milad Shehab flags the data gaps; economist Hassan Taweel warns that without oversight, these theatrics mislead investors and drain public resources. By contrast, Saudi Arabia signed 47 agreements worth 24 billion riyals (about $6.4 billion) in the presence of Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, a program that sources describe as documented, budgeted, and monitored.

Legal expert Rawan Hasni urges independent probes and the release of feasibility studies, contracts, and performance budgets; Nabil Al-Mazloum calls the Saudi track “more than numbers on paper,” pointing to rigorous follow-up. All of this plays against a staggering reconstruction bill—$250–$500 billion, per the Omran Center—that spans power, water, roads, and the rehabilitation of hospitals and schools, plus social support to stabilize communities.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The question hanging over Damascus: Will the vaunted billions remain a mirage while the Saudi portfolio turns dirt into steel and concrete? For names, numbers, and the documents that matter, read Rizik Alabi’s full report.

Mideast Daily News
Firas Al-Ali
Hassan Taweel
Nabil Al-Mazloum
Saudi Arabia
Syrian reconstruction
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods