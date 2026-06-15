Syria’s Break With Hezbollah Reshapes an Old Regional Axis

Rizik Alabi reports on a Middle East turnabout that would have sounded far-fetched only a few years ago: Syria, once Hezbollah’s indispensable Arab ally, is now being discussed in Washington as a possible factor in limiting the group’s reach. The shift follows President Donald Trump’s June 7 remarks suggesting that Syria could help enable “more surgical” action against Hezbollah in Lebanon, along with his praise for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s efforts to restore stability after years of war.

Al-Sharaa quickly rejected claims that Syrian forces might enter Lebanon, calling such reports “completely untrue.” But the denial did not close the bigger question. Even without marching across the border, Damascus could affect Hezbollah by tightening control of the Syrian-Lebanese frontier, cracking down on smuggling routes, and restricting networks linked to the group inside Syrian territory.

That would be no small thing. Under former Syrian President Bashar Assad, Syria gave Hezbollah strategic depth, political cover, and a vital corridor for Iranian weapons shipments. Hezbollah returned the favor after 2011, sending thousands of fighters to help Assad survive the civil war. The alliance was not sentimental; it was logistics, ideology, and battlefield necessity all rolled into one.

Assad’s fall in late 2024 changed the map. The new Syrian government is seeking reconstruction aid, international legitimacy, foreign investment, and restored state authority. Analysts interviewed by The Media Line say that this means Damascus’ priorities now differ sharply from those of the old Tehran-Damascus-Hezbollah axis.

Retired Brig. Gen. Mohammad Mansour says Syria’s role could center on border control and anti-smuggling operations. Researcher Abdul Rahman Riyad argues that Damascus is now focused on state-building rather than axis politics. Political analyst Fawaz Dalloul says the issue is not direct confrontation with Hezbollah, but sovereignty over borders and crossings. From Lebanon, Fatima Othman adds that Hezbollah’s future still depends mainly on Lebanon’s internal balance, though losing Syrian freedom of movement would shrink the group’s operating space.

No official Syrian-Israeli alliance is on the table, and Damascus knows overt cooperation with Israel would carry a heavy domestic and regional price. Still, the real story is not whether Syria fights Hezbollah. It is whether Syria stops being the rear base Hezbollah counted on for decades.