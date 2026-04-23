Syria’s New Rulers Turn on a Pillar of the Assad Era

Rizik Alabi reports from Damascus on a development that would once have sounded almost absurd: Syria’s new authorities are accusing Hezbollah-linked cells of plotting assassinations, bombings, drone operations, and cross-border rocket attacks inside a country where Hezbollah once fought to keep Bashar Assad in power. What began as a series of security announcements now looks like something larger—a possible break in one of the Syrian civil war’s most durable alliances.

According to Syrian officials, at least three cells have been dismantled in less than three months. Authorities say the suspects were arrested in and around Damascus, that weapons and explosives were seized, and that some members had received training abroad. Among the alleged plots were attacks near Mezzeh Airport, an attempt to plant an explosive device near a religious site in the capital, and plans to fire rockets across the border. Syria’s current leadership says these operations reveal more than scattered violence. In its telling, they point to an organized pattern that reaches beyond local disruption toward a wider regional agenda.

That is what gives the story its charge. Hezbollah was not some bystander in Syria’s war. It was one of the Assad regime’s most important battlefield partners, helping tilt key fights in Assad’s favor over years of conflict. Now, with Assad in Moscow and a new government in Damascus, the same group is being cast as a threat to Syrian sovereignty. Hezbollah has flatly denied the accusations, calling them false, though without offering much detail.

The piece broadens the picture with analysts who see the affair as part power struggle, part regional reset. Mustafa al-Naimi calls it “an indicator of a sovereignty struggle within the Syrian state itself.” Shifa Sultan argues that any friction between Damascus and Hezbollah reaches “into the core of Iran’s axis itself.” Omar Salloum says many Syrians now see Hezbollah less as an ally of the old order than as an adversary tied to years of bloodshed.

Alabi is careful not to oversell what remains unproven. Much is still murky, and independent verification is scarce. Still, if these accusations hold, they may mark the start of a new chapter not only in Syria’s internal politics, but in the wider regional balance. Read the full article.