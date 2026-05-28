Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syria’s Reconstruction Boom Could Be Huge. So Could the Risks.
People work to repair the damage to bridges over the Euphrates River as the Syrian government withdraws from areas previously controlled by the SDF, in Raqqa, Syria, on May 24, 2026. (Abdulrhman El Ali/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Syria’s Reconstruction Boom Could Be Huge. So Could the Risks.

Steven Ganot
05/28/2026

Syria may be battered, broken, and still politically uncertain, but Rizik Alabi’s report makes one thing clear: Investors are already circling. After more than a decade of war, sanctions, and economic collapse, the country is drawing new attention from regional and international players eyeing reconstruction projects in electricity, energy, ports, real estate, logistics, digital services, and public infrastructure.

The numbers are staggering. The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at $216 billion, with possible costs ranging from $140 billion to $345 billion. That means power plants, roads, bridges, airports, hospitals, schools, water systems, housing, and telecommunications networks may all need rebuilding. In business terms, that is a market. In political terms, it is a contest for influence.

Analyst Mustafa al-Nuaimi told The Media Line that rebuilding Syria means “contracts worth billions of dollars” and long-term control over strategic sectors. He sees the early stages of competition over “postwar Syria,” with regional and global actors trying to secure a place before the rules of the next phase are fully written.

Electricity sits near the center of the story. Syrian-Saudi businessman Nabil Al-Mazloum said the country’s power shortages create heavy demand for investment in generation, renewables, transmission, and energy recovery. Without electricity, factories, shops, hospitals, and basic public services cannot properly restart.

Real estate and construction are another major draw, especially in areas such as Aleppo, Homs, and the Damascus countryside. Yet the rebuilding question is tangled with property disputes, refugee rights, corruption concerns, land records, sanctions compliance, and territorial fragmentation. In Syria, a construction contract is rarely just a construction contract.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The article also looks at oil and gas, digital services, telecommunications, and banking, along with the caution still holding many investors back. Adel al-Shammari, Raouf Abou Zaki, and other business figures describe major opportunities, but also warn of bureaucracy, financing problems, legal ambiguity, and sanctions risk.

Alabi’s full article is worth reading because it captures Syria at a strange crossroads: still scarred by war, yet already attracting those betting that the next fortune may be made in the rubble.

Mideast Daily News
infrastructure
Mustafa al-Nuaimi
Nabil Al-Mazloum
sanctions
Syria reconstruction
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods