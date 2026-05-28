Syria’s Reconstruction Boom Could Be Huge. So Could the Risks.

Syria may be battered, broken, and still politically uncertain, but Rizik Alabi’s report makes one thing clear: Investors are already circling. After more than a decade of war, sanctions, and economic collapse, the country is drawing new attention from regional and international players eyeing reconstruction projects in electricity, energy, ports, real estate, logistics, digital services, and public infrastructure.

The numbers are staggering. The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at $216 billion, with possible costs ranging from $140 billion to $345 billion. That means power plants, roads, bridges, airports, hospitals, schools, water systems, housing, and telecommunications networks may all need rebuilding. In business terms, that is a market. In political terms, it is a contest for influence.

Analyst Mustafa al-Nuaimi told The Media Line that rebuilding Syria means “contracts worth billions of dollars” and long-term control over strategic sectors. He sees the early stages of competition over “postwar Syria,” with regional and global actors trying to secure a place before the rules of the next phase are fully written.

Electricity sits near the center of the story. Syrian-Saudi businessman Nabil Al-Mazloum said the country’s power shortages create heavy demand for investment in generation, renewables, transmission, and energy recovery. Without electricity, factories, shops, hospitals, and basic public services cannot properly restart.

Real estate and construction are another major draw, especially in areas such as Aleppo, Homs, and the Damascus countryside. Yet the rebuilding question is tangled with property disputes, refugee rights, corruption concerns, land records, sanctions compliance, and territorial fragmentation. In Syria, a construction contract is rarely just a construction contract.

The article also looks at oil and gas, digital services, telecommunications, and banking, along with the caution still holding many investors back. Adel al-Shammari, Raouf Abou Zaki, and other business figures describe major opportunities, but also warn of bureaucracy, financing problems, legal ambiguity, and sanctions risk.

Alabi’s full article is worth reading because it captures Syria at a strange crossroads: still scarred by war, yet already attracting those betting that the next fortune may be made in the rubble.