Syria’s Tourism Rebound Depends on More Than Visitor Numbers 

Syria is welcoming visitors again in numbers not seen for years, but the country’s effort to rebuild its tourism industry faces a more complicated challenge than attracting travelers. Officials are betting that sustained security, better infrastructure, and improved services will determine whether the current surge becomes a lasting recovery.

In Syria Bets on Tourism Revival, but Visitor Surge Faces Test of Security and Services, The Media Line’s Rizik Alabi notes that the government sees tourism as one of the fastest ways to generate jobs and foreign currency after years of conflict. Tourism Ministry figures show Syria received 3.52 million visitors during the first half of 2026, compared with 1.67 million during the same period last year, an increase of 111%. Syrians returning from abroad accounted for 2.13 million arrivals, while the number of non-Arab foreign tourists reached 719,000, up 448%, and Arab tourists rose 107% to 664,000.

Those figures, however, tell only part of the story. Under the ministry’s classification system, Syrians arriving from overseas are counted as visitors rather than tourists, raising questions about how much of the increase reflects a conventional tourism recovery rather than expatriates returning home.

For people working in the industry, the improvement is unmistakable but uneven. Tour guide Raslan Ramadan says he has resumed leading groups through the Umayyad Mosque, Old Damascus, and the city’s historic markets after years when organizing even a single tour proved difficult. Yet he says demand remains inconsistent and still depends on reliable flights, continued stability, and better visitor services.

Visitors describe a country that feels different from the one they remembered. Kenyan tourist Abdul Ghani, who first traveled to Syria in 2009, said he found today’s atmosphere more relaxed, recalling an encounter in which another customer paid for his food after confusion over newly introduced Syrian banknotes. He said the gesture reflected “the kindness of the Syrian people before the beauty of the tourist attractions.”

Recovery, however, extends beyond visitor numbers. Authorities have established a Tourism Police Department, launched refresher training for tour guides, and signed agreements to rehabilitate hotels and tourism facilities. Private initiatives are also emerging, including a multilingual digital platform designed to help travelers find accommodations, restaurants, and attractions more easily.

Alabi’s report points out that the coming months may provide a clearer indication of whether those efforts are taking hold. Damascus is preparing to host the Syria Travel Forum 2026 in late September, while tourism professionals argue that the industry’s long-term success will ultimately depend not on headline arrival figures, but on whether visitors find the country easy to reach, safe to explore, and confident enough to visit again.