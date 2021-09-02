Take the Money and … Explode

Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman who threatened to blow up a bank in Haifa in northern Israel. The woman, who claimed to be wearing an explosive belt and carried what appeared to be a cellphone with wires running out of it, entered the bank branch and headed for the branch manager’s office, where she demanded money. The woman, it turns out, was an employee of the bank and had failed to show up for work in the morning. Police sappers arrived at the bank to deal with the objects that could contain explosives and a charge.