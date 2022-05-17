The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Taliban Dissolve Government Departments Over Budget Crisis
The foreign minister of the Taliban's government of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a photo taken in his office in Kabul on February 2, 2022. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
Afghanistan
budget shortfalls

The Media Line Staff
05/17/2022

The Taliban have dissolved Afghanistan’s Human Rights Commission, and four other government departments, citing a budget crisis. The cuts were announced on Monday, days after the Taliban announced their first annual national budget. Afghanistan’s budget deficit for this year is $501 million. At the time of the announcement, Taliban officials did not say how it would bridge the gap between the deficit and the country’s new budget. The other departments closed by the Taliban include the High Council for National Reconciliation, the National Security Council, and the commission for overseeing the implementation of the Afghan constitution. The departments are “not considered necessary,” deputy government spokesman Inamullah Samangani told AFP, adding that other departments carry out the same work as the closed offices. The Taliban took over in August 2021, when the United States and the international community withdrew troops from the country after two decades.

