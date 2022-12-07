Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taliban Will Allow Afghan Girls To Take High School Graduation Exams
Girls attend a class after their school reopening in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 23, 2022, but hours later the Taliban reversed itself and closed schools for girls. (Ahman Sahel Arman/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
Afghanistan
girls
high school

Taliban Will Allow Afghan Girls To Take High School Graduation Exams

The Media Line Staff
12/07/2022

The ruling Taliban will allow girls in Afghanistan to take their high school graduation exams, even though they have not seen the inside of a classroom since the fundamentalist Islamist group took over the country more than a year ago. The exams will take place today, Wednesday, in 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, where the schools’ winter break is scheduled to begin in late December, The Associated Press first reported, citing documents from the Taliban Education Ministry. “This is ridiculous,” 18-year-old Kabul resident Najela, 18, told the AP. “We spent a whole year under tension and stress and haven’t read a single page of our textbooks.” The girls reportedly will have one day to take exams in 14 subjects. If they fail, they are said to be able to try again in mid-March, according to the report. Women with a high school diploma so far have been able to study in Iran’s universities. In addition to banning girls and women from secondary school, the Taliban are barring women from entering public spaces including parks, gyms, and entertainment venues, requiring them to wear burqas and face coverings and requiring a male escort in public. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has warned the Taliban that Afghanistan will not be permitted to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris unless it allows women and girls safe access to sports. The Taliban took over and announced the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the end of August 2021 when the last US and other foreign troops left the country.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.