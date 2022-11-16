Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taliban Orders Judges in Afghanistan To Impose Sharia Law Punishments
Taliban security personnel escort Taliban members as they leave the Faculty of Sharia where students are taking their university entrance exams at Kabul University in Kabul on October 13, 2022. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
Afghanistan
Sharia Law

Taliban Orders Judges in Afghanistan To Impose Sharia Law Punishments

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2022

The Taliban’s supreme leader has ordered judges in Afghanistan to impose Sharia law punishments, which could include public executions, amputations and flogging. “Those cases that have met all the Shariah conditions of limitation and retribution, you are obliged to issue the limitation and retribution, because this is the order of the Sharia… and it is obligatory to act,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted citing Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. The Taliban employed such punishments when it was last in power in Afghanistan from 1996-2001. The announcement has sparked fear that it will lead to the continued deterioration of human rights in the country. Since it took over more than a year ago, the Taliban has closed secondary schools for girls, prevented women from going to work and requires women to wear a burqa in public as well as have a male relative chaperone, among other restrictive measures, despite promising to rule more moderately. Last week the Taliban issued further restrictions to further distance women from public life, including banning women from visiting all parks, pubic baths and gyms in Kabul.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.