Taliban Supreme Leader: No More Opium for the Masses
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
poppies
Afghanistan

Taliban Supreme Leader: No More Opium for the Masses

Steven Ganot
04/04/2022

The Taliban supreme leader and de facto head of state in Afghanistan, Islamic scholar, cleric, and jurist Haibatullah Akhundzada, issued a decree on Sunday banning the cultivation of the opium poppy and the opium trade in Afghanistan. “As per the decree of the supreme leader of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), all Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited across the country,” the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday at a news conference in Kabul. Violators will be punished and their crop destroyed immediately, the ministry added. “In addition, use, transport, trade, export and import of all types of narcotics such as alcohol, heroin, K tablet [various synthetic drugs usually containing methamphetamine or MDMA, often sold in Afghanistan], hashish, etc., including drug manufacturing factories in Afghanistan, are strictly banned,” the ministry said. Around 85% of the world’s opium poppy is cultivated in Afghanistan. Farmers in the country harvested an estimated 6,800 tons of opium in 2021, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said in a November 2021 report. Income from opiates in Afghanistan totally between $1.8 billion and $2.7 billion in the same year. The Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan since the US pulled out its troops in August 2021, appear to be instituting the ban in order to gain legitimacy, since the international community has called on them to rein in the production and distribution of drugs. The Taliban previously banned poppy growing when they last ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001.

Mideast Daily News
