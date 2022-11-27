Donate
Taliban Treatment of Women Is Likely Crime Against Humanity, UN Panel Says
Women covered from head-to-toe stand along a street in Kabul on May 7, 2022, the day the Taliban ordered that women be completely covered in public.(Ahmad Sahel Araman/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
exclusion of women
Afghanistan

The Media Line Staff
11/27/2022

The Taliban’s treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan could amount to a crime against humanity, according to a panel of human rights experts. The panel of United Nations-appointed independent human rights experts said in a statement that gender persecution is a crime against humanity, which can be prosecuted under international law. The statement calls for an investigation into the restriction of women’s rights and freedoms since the Taliban took over more than a year ago. The human rights experts pointed to the closing of secondary schools to women as well as banning women from entering public spaces including parks and entertainment venues, requiring them to wear burqas and face coverings and requiring a male escort in public in making their determination. The panel called on the international community to demand the reversal of women’s restrictions and ensure respect and protection of their rights during all discussions with the Taliban regime. It also called on the Taliban authorities “to respect the fundamental rights to assemble without intimidation and attacks; repeal the edict that punishes male family members for perceived transgressions of women and girls; open all secondary schools for girls and ensure their continued access to university education; and remove all restrictions from accessing public locations.” The Taliban took over at the end of August 2021, when the last US and other foreign troops in the country fighting against the Islamic State left the country, and announced the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

