Teachers’ Union Moves To Cut Ties With ADL Over Gaza War Stance

The National Education Association (NEA), the largest labor union in the United States, voted this week to cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), igniting a storm of debate over the role of civil rights groups in public education during wartime. Delegates at the NEA’s annual Representative Assembly approved a measure that, if finalized by the Executive Committee, would bar the union from using or promoting ADL materials related to antisemitism, Holocaust education, or professional development.

The resolution is a direct response to the ADL’s public support for Israel during the war in Gaza, which critics say has compromised the group’s credibility on civil rights. “With antisemitism at record high levels, it is profoundly disturbing that a group of NEA activists would brazenly attempt to further isolate their Jewish colleagues and push a radical, antisemitic agenda on students,” an ADL spokesperson said, vowing the organization would continue its educational work.

Supporters of the vote—including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)—praised it as a stand against biased educational agendas. “This principled move is a significant step toward fostering respect for the rights and dignity of all students in public schools,” CAIR said.

The vote is part of a wider reckoning inside liberal institutions over Israel, Palestine, and how to define antisemitism. Similar resolutions have passed in other unions, including at the City University of New York, while protests by Jewish anti-Zionist groups like IfNotNow have targeted the ADL’s advocacy record.

The final decision now rests with the NEA Executive Committee, setting the stage for deeper political divides as the 2026 midterm elections approach.