Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Teenager Killed, at Least 19 Wounded in Twin Jerusalem Bus Stop Bombings
Israeli security forces inspect the area after the first of two explosions at bus stops in Jerusalem, Nov. 23, 2022. (Israel Police)
Mideast Daily News
Jerusalem
terror attack

Teenager Killed, at Least 19 Wounded in Twin Jerusalem Bus Stop Bombings

The Media Line Staff
11/23/2022

A 16-year-old yeshiva student from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Har Nof was killed, and at least 19 wounded in one of a pair of coordinated bombing attacks at two bus stops near entrances to Jerusalem. Aryeh Shchupak, reportedly a dual Israeli and Canadian citizen, was killed when a bomb exploded alongside a bus near the city’s Central Bus Station during the morning rush hour.  A second bomb exploded about 30 minutes later at the bus stop at Ramot Junction. Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai said from the scene of the first blast that the bombings bore the hallmarks of attacks that Israel has not seen “for many years,” a likely reference to the wave of terror attacks the country suffered during the Second Intifada. The bombs are believed to have been detonated remotely and were packed with nails to increase the number of casualties. Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a situational assessment Defense Ministry headquarters at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, after which he briefed Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu, who is poised to become the next prime minister. Lapid said after meeting with Israeli military and security leaders: “I want to say from here to the citizens of Israel, we will get to them. They can run, they can hide; it will not help them. The security forces will get to them. If they resist, they will be thwarted. … The State of Israel has been dealing with terrorism since the day it was founded. Our enemies need to know that we stand against them united and strong, with one nation that knows how to stand together in front of those who seek our souls.” Israeli lawmaker Ofer Cassif, of the Hadash-Ta’al party, called the teen killed in the bus bombing a “victim of the occupation.” The bombings came hours after the body of a Druze high school student, an Israeli citizen, who was killed in a West Bank car crash, was stolen by Palestinian gunmen from a hospital in Jenin.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.