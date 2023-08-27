Tehran Court Slaps US With $330 Million Fine for 1980 Coup Role

An Iranian court has ordered the US government to pay $330 million in compensation for its role in a failed coup attempt against Iran in 1980, according to a report from Iran’s Mizan news agency on Saturday. The decision came from the 55th branch of the Tehran Court of Justice, which held an open session on July 24 to hear complaints filed by families of three victims and those injured during the coup.

The ruling specifies that the US must pay $30 million to the plaintiffs and an additional $300 million in punitive damages. The coup, aimed at overthrowing the newly established Islamic Republic and its founder Ruhollah Khomeini, took place just months after the US-backed Shah regime was toppled in 1979. It involved numerous Iranian military personnel and was thwarted through the arrest of hundreds near the western province of Hamedan in July 1980.

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Document Center revealed in 2017 that the US had provided significant “financial assistance” to the coup plotters.