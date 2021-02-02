Tehran Inches Closer to 2015 Nuclear Deal

Iran’s top diplomat on Monday showed for the first time in a long time some initial signs of compromise, offering a path by which his country could return to the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal before or simultaneously with the United States. “There can be a mechanism to basically either synchronize it or coordinate what can be done,” Zarif told CNN, adding that the European Union could “choreograph the actions.” Iran has so far refused to resume its compliance with the agreement, insisting Washington does so first since it was also the first to pull out of the deal under the previous administration in 2018. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has indicated he will join the pact, which places limits on Iran’s nuclear program, only after Tehran rolls back its uranium enrichment activities accelerated over the past year. Washington also has intimated it will seek to renegotiate the entire agreement, to include other areas such as Iran’s missile program and involvement in neighboring countries. That position, according to the Islamic Republic, is a non-starter.