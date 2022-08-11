Tehran Museum Shows Western Minimalist Masterpieces for First Time

Tehran’s Museum of Contemporary Art is displaying 19th– and 20th-century American and European minimalist and conceptual masterpieces for the first time this summer.

The catalog includes some of the world’s greatest works of contemporary Western art, by artists such as Marcel Duchamp, Donald Judd, and Sol LeWitt.

The Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line cleric, frequently rails against Western influence. Iranian authorities have also condemned “deviant” artists for “attacking Iran’s revolutionary culture.”

This exhibition of Western masterpieces appears to be a large contradiction in Tehran. Most notably among this collection is a 1915 see-through mural by artists Marcel Duchamp, The Bride Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors, Even, better known as The Large Glass, which has been long understood as an exploration of sexual frustration. However, perhaps the Iranian government derives a different interpretation of this piece.

The museum opened in the late 1970s and showed works by Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, and Jackson Pollock. When Shia clerics took power in 1979, they moved most paintings into the museum’s vault to avoid transgressing Islamic values and catering to Western influences.

The artwork has begun to resurface in what could be a bold move on behalf of the museum or recognition of a thaw in Iran’s politics.

It must be noted, however, that the museum stopped at Andy Warhol’s nude paintings, perhaps recognizing that this could be too bold under the current Iranian clerics.

The ongoing exhibition on minimalism has attracted around 17,000 visitors since its launch in June, nearly double the number attending previous shows. The museum’s spokesperson, Hasan Noferesti, said the numbers showed the excitement of being able to view long-hidden modern masterpieces.