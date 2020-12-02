You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tehran Passes Toothless Bill to Restart Nuclear Program
View of inside of the Iranian Parliament, Jan. 16, 2013. (Mahdi Sigari/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Nuclear enrichment
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
International Atomic Energy Agency
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Tehran Passes Toothless Bill to Restart Nuclear Program

Uri Cohen
12/02/2020

Iran’s parliament wasted no time following the Friday assassination of the country’s top nuclear official, passing a law on Tuesday requiring government to suspend international inspections of its nuclear facilities and fully restart its uranium enrichment program. After passing the bill, lawmakers broke out in “Death to America, death to Israel” chants on the parliament floor. Yet it was government officials themselves who surprisingly poured cold water on the initiative, intimating that Tehran would in all likelihood not breach its agreement with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, regarding inspections of suspected nuclear sites. “The government believes that under the constitution, the nuclear accord and program … are under the jurisdiction of the Supreme National Security Council … and parliament cannot deal with this by itself,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei told state media. Iran has already breached its uranium enrichment limits agreed on in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, several months after the United States pulled out of the deal in 2018. On Friday, assassins killed the Islamic Republic’s nuclear mastermind, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran. Iran has blamed Israel for the incident while also implying that the US and Saudi Arabia were in on the scheme.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.