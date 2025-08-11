Tehran Pushes Plan To Chop 4 Zeros Off Rial

Iran’s cabinet has signed off on a plan to lop four zeros off the rial, in a bid to simplify the country’s battered currency system. Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani announced the decision Sunday in Tehran, saying the change—already backed by parliament’s economic commission—will keep the rial as the national currency while introducing a subdivision called the gheran.

“The zero removal process will take time,” Mohajerani told reporters, adding that both the old and new currency formats would circulate for a while. She offered no firm timeline.

Under the plan, one new rial would equal 10,000 of the current rials and would be divided into 100 gherans. The initiative still needs the approval of Iran’s parliament and the Constitutional Council before it can become law.

Shamseddin Hosseini, head of parliament’s economic commission, has framed the move as a way to make financial transactions more manageable in a country where prices often run into the millions.

Iran’s currency has been in free fall since the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018, reimposing sanctions that crippled Tehran’s economy. The rial has since lost much of its value against the dollar, fueling inflation and making day-to-day transactions cumbersome.

If the plan goes through, Iranians could see a leaner, less zero-heavy currency in the near future—though the broader economic challenges will be far tougher to erase.