This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tehran Sanctions President Trump, Senior Officials on Final Day
Mideast Daily News
sanctions
Iran
Donald Trump
Mike Pompeo
Mark Esper
Christopher Miller
Steve Mnuchin
Gina Haspel
John Bolton
Brian Hook

Tehran Sanctions President Trump, Senior Officials on Final Day

Uri Cohen
01/20/2021

Iran on Tuesday announced the blacklisting of outgoing US President Donald Trump and a group of senior White House officials, placing mostly symbolic sanctions on the president during his last day in office. According to Tehran, any assets in Iran belonging to President Trump or his allies will be seized, because of the administration’s “terrorist and anti-human rights” activities. Among the officials blacklisted alongside the president are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, former Iran envoy Brian Hook, Washington’s special representative on Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams, and Treasury Department sanctions official Andrea Gacki. Over the past two years, the Trump Administration has leveled countless sanctions against Iran’s economy and government, oil sector, infrastructure companies and financial institutions. The “maximum pressure” policy was employed following the president’s decision to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal reached by Iran and world powers. Incoming President Joe Biden has signaled his intention to rejoin the agreement.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.