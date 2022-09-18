The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tel Aviv Highway Reopened Hours After Massive Sinkhole Opens in Road
The main highway running through Tel Aviv is deserted in September 25 as part of a nationwide lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus infections. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Tel Aviv
highway

Tel Aviv Highway Reopened Hours After Massive Sinkhole Opens in Road

The Media Line Staff
09/18/2022

The main highway in and out of the major Israeli city of Tel Aviv was reopened for rush hour on Sunday morning hours after a 15-meter sinkhole opened up in the middle of the road. But engineers and other Transportation Ministry officials continued to inspect the road for other possible sinkholes and to investigate what caused the massive sinkhole to spontaneously open up on Saturday evening on the Ayalon Highway. The highway exit nearest the sinkhole will remain closed until at least Tuesday. No injuries were reported and cars fell in to the sinkhole despite the road, also known as Highway 20, being heavily trafficked. Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli urged Israelis who work in Tel Aviv but are able to work remotely to stay home on Sunday or to use rail service. After inspecting the road near the train tracks, Israel Railways resumed operation at 5 a.m. Two months ago, a sinkhole opened under a pool in central Israel, killing one. Last year, a sinkhole opened in the parking lot of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem, and several cars fell in.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.