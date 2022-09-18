Tel Aviv Highway Reopened Hours After Massive Sinkhole Opens in Road

The main highway in and out of the major Israeli city of Tel Aviv was reopened for rush hour on Sunday morning hours after a 15-meter sinkhole opened up in the middle of the road. But engineers and other Transportation Ministry officials continued to inspect the road for other possible sinkholes and to investigate what caused the massive sinkhole to spontaneously open up on Saturday evening on the Ayalon Highway. The highway exit nearest the sinkhole will remain closed until at least Tuesday. No injuries were reported and cars fell in to the sinkhole despite the road, also known as Highway 20, being heavily trafficked. Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli urged Israelis who work in Tel Aviv but are able to work remotely to stay home on Sunday or to use rail service. After inspecting the road near the train tracks, Israel Railways resumed operation at 5 a.m. Two months ago, a sinkhole opened under a pool in central Israel, killing one. Last year, a sinkhole opened in the parking lot of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem, and several cars fell in.