Tel Aviv–Led Team Maps How Massive Stars Formed in Pairs

Scientists led by Tel Aviv University’s Tomer Shenar, with Hugues Sana of KU Leuven and Julia Bodensteiner of the University of Amsterdam, reported Thursday in Nature Astronomy that most of the early universe’s heftiest stars likely formed in pairs. To test how and why these giants were born, the team used the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile to analyze the light from nearly 1,000 massive stars in the nearby Small Magellanic Cloud—an environment whose low metal content resembles cosmic conditions shortly after the Big Bang.

Their verdict: At least 70% of the most massive stars observed belong to close binary systems. The finding offers the strongest evidence yet that paired birth was not the exception but the rule when the universe was young, echoing patterns seen in the Milky Way and possibly exceeding today’s rates.

Why it matters goes far beyond stargazing. Massive stars—10 or more times the Sun’s mass and capable of outshining a million Sun-like stars—forge most heavy elements, sculpt galaxies with their radiation and winds, and die as supernovae, leaving behind neutron stars or black holes. When two such stars orbit closely, they trade matter or collide, changing their lifespans and the aftermath of their deaths. That choreography helps explain how some black hole pairs form and later merge—events now captured as gravitational waves.

By pushing the census of early-style stars to 70% binaries in a Milky Way neighbor, the study strengthens the case that galactic evolution, element production, and black hole formation were shaped, from the start, by stellar partnerships.