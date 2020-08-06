Tel Aviv Offers Token Solidarity Following Lebanon Catastrophe

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality building was alight with the red, white and green of the Lebanese flag Wednesday night, in a rare show of solidarity with what is officially considered in Israel an enemy state. Mayor Ron Huldai’s decision to display the flag caused a stir, as several right-wing politicians and public figures decried the move as cozying up to Israel’s enemies, while others claimed the act would publicly embarrass the Lebanese people and government. Still, most Israelis seemed to support the historic display, which caught the attention of news outlets the world over. So far, 135 people have been confirmed dead in the colossal ammonium nitrate-induced blast that devastated Beirut on Tuesday. Over 5,000 were injured in the explosion, with an unknown number still missing under the ruins.