Tel Aviv University Launches Scholarship Program for Foreign Athletes

Tel Aviv University on Sunday launched Israel’s first scholarship program for international student-athletes. The International Sports Scholarship Fund was established through a gift from Israeli-British philanthropist Linda Streit, in memory of her son Daniel Marcus, an elite rower who died tragically in a car crash at the age of 21. It will provide full degree support to outstanding athletes, ages 17 to 30, from around the world, enabling them to study and train at the university’s sports facilities, including the new Sylvan Adams Sports Institute, and giving a boost to the local sports scene and to Israeli athletic performance. Scholarship recipients will be able to study or research in any of the university’s more than 20 programs taught in English and will be expected to compete for Israel in international competitions. The scholarships are available for athletes in all sports in which Israel’s national teams compete. The first cohort of recipients will arrive on campus in the coming academic year.