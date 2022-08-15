The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tel Aviv University Launches Scholarship Program for Foreign Athletes
Mideast Daily News
Tel Aviv University
Sports
scholarships
Israel

Tel Aviv University Launches Scholarship Program for Foreign Athletes

Steven Ganot
08/15/2022

Tel Aviv University on Sunday launched Israel’s first scholarship program for international student-athletes. The International Sports Scholarship Fund was established through a gift from Israeli-British philanthropist Linda Streit, in memory of her son Daniel Marcus, an elite rower who died tragically in a car crash at the age of 21. It will provide full degree support to outstanding athletes, ages 17 to 30, from around the world, enabling them to study and train at the university’s sports facilities, including the new Sylvan Adams Sports Institute, and giving a boost to the local sports scene and to Israeli athletic performance. Scholarship recipients will be able to study or research in any of the university’s more than 20 programs taught in English and will be expected to compete for Israel in international competitions.  The scholarships are available for athletes in all sports in which Israel’s national teams compete. The first cohort of recipients will arrive on campus in the coming academic year.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.