Tel Aviv University Researchers Say Strength Training Wins for ‘Quality’ Weight Loss

Researchers at Tel Aviv University say the best way to lose weight without sacrificing health is to pair a calorie-restricted diet with strength training—a combination that trims body fat while protecting, and sometimes adding, muscle. The findings, published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, come from an analysis of hundreds of adults ages 20–75 enrolled in a structured weight-loss program run through the Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences and the Sylvan Adams Sports Science Institute.

The team, led by Prof. Yftach Gepner with Yair Lahav and Roi Yavetz, examined participants who all followed a low-calorie plan designed to create an energy deficit. From there, they split into three tracks: no exercise, aerobic exercise, or resistance training.

The scale told one story—overall weight loss was similar across groups. Body composition told another. Those in the resistance-training group lost more fat and were the only participants who managed to preserve and even increase muscle mass. People who skipped workouts and those who stuck to aerobic exercise alone shed a meaningful amount of muscle during the same dieting period.

The researchers summed up what that means in plain terms: “Although total weight loss was similar among all participants, the key difference lay in the composition and quality of that loss. While weight loss without strength training, and even with aerobic activity alone, was accompanied by loss of muscle mass, strength training led to weight loss based primarily on loss of fat, while preserving and even increasing muscle mass. This means that weight loss achieved through strength training is not just a decrease on the scale but a healthier, more stable, and more effective long-term process.”

The study also linked resistance training to the largest drops in waist circumference, a common marker tied to abdominal fat and cardiometabolic risk. Gepner put the takeaway bluntly: “Our study shows that weight loss should not be measured only by how many kilograms we lose, but by the quality of that loss. When appropriate nutrition is combined with strength training, it is possible to reduce fat effectively while preserving and even improving muscle mass, a critical factor for metabolic health, daily functioning, and long-term weight maintenance. Our findings make it clear that strength training is not just for athletes but a vital tool for anyone who wants to lose weight in a healthy, safe, and sustainable way, women and men alike.”