Tel Aviv University Touts Nanoparticle Technology To Target Tumors With Tailored Therapy

Scientists from Israel, Italy, Portugal, and the Netherlands have developed a groundbreaking technology to simultaneously deliver two cancer drugs directly to tumor sites, Tel Aviv University announced on Sunday. The innovation aims to overcome the challenges of combined drug therapies, such as differing circulation times and degradation rates, which often limit their effectiveness when administered separately.

This novel method employs polymeric nanoparticles to encapsulate and co-deliver drug pairs specifically to tumors, sparing healthy tissues. Published in Science Advances, the research demonstrates the platform’s effectiveness in treating cancers like skin and breast cancer. The biodegradable nanoparticles also successfully penetrated the blood-brain barrier, reaching brain metastases with precision.

The team tested the technology on 3D cancer cell models and animal models using two drug pairs. The results showed that delivering both drugs together significantly reduced tumor size and extended the lifespan of laboratory mice. “This simultaneous delivery enhances the therapeutic effect while minimizing harm to healthy tissues,” the researchers noted.

The platform is designed to transport various drug combinations that amplify each other’s effects, particularly for tumors expressing the P-selectin protein. This approach has the potential to improve treatment for both primary tumors and metastases, addressing a critical challenge in modern oncology.

Combining drugs has long been a strategy to improve cancer treatment, but this method represents a significant leap forward by ensuring both drugs reach the tumor together, enhancing efficacy while minimizing toxicity.