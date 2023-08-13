Temperatures in Iraq Surge Past 50°C

Iraq is grappling with a sweltering heat wave as temperatures soared beyond 50° Celsius (122° Fahrenheit) this past Saturday, according to the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology. Provinces such as Baghdad, Najaf, Qadisiyah, Dhi Qar, and Muthanna experienced the highest recorded temperatures, peaking at 51° Celsius. In contrast, the northern regions of the country reported milder conditions, with Duhok province registering a temperature of 44° Celsius.

Summers in Iraq are notoriously hot, often seeing temperatures exceed the 50-degree mark. In response, the Iraqi government has occasionally granted holidays to its institutional employees. However, this allowance doesn’t extend to security forces and healthcare services. For context, Iraq’s highest-ever recorded temperature was 53.6° Celsius in the southern province of Basra in July 2016, Green Iraq, an environmental and climate-focused NGO, reports.