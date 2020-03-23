Donate
Muslims perform the Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem on February 21, 2020. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Temple Mount Closed for Prayer after Israel, PA and Jordan Confer

Michael Friedson
03/23/2020

In a rare example of cooperation, Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Jordan agreed to close Jerusalem’s Temple Mount to prayer in order to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Officials say that key to the arrangement was Israel’s promise to close the Mughrabi Gate and not allow any Jewish groups to visit the holy site. Although the Waqf, the custodians of the Muslim sites, claim to be disinfecting the public areas on the Temple Mount – Haram AL-Sharif to Muslims – crowds deemed to be antithetical to the fight against Ovid-19 – have been turning out for public prayers.

 

