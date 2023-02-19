Donate
Tens of Thousands of Israelis Demonstrate for 7th Consecutive Week Against Judicial Reform
Demonstrators carrying a copy of Israel's Declaration of Independence rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's controversial reforms of the judicial system, on February 18, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
judicial reforms
Demonstrations
Israel

The Media Line Staff
02/19/2023

Up to a quarter of a million Israelis demonstrated throughout the country for the seventh consecutive Saturday night to protest legislation introduced in the Knesset that would overhaul the country’s judicial system. The central rally in Tel Aivv saw an estimated 135,000 protesters, with the rest participating in rallies at dozens of sites throughout the country, including significant demonstrations in Jerusalem, Haifa, Netanya, Beersheba, Ramat Hasharon, Ness Ziona, Zichron Yaakov and Herzliya. One of the demonstrations in Jerusalem was staged by right wingers calling on the right-wing government to negotiate on a compromise proposal offered by President Isaac Herzog. The judicial reform legislation is set to be voted on in its first of three readings in the Knesset plenum on Monday, when another massive demonstration is planned for Jerusalem in the streets surrounding the Knesset building. Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin said on Saturday night that he would be willing to meet with the opposition for talks on a compromise, but has refused to freeze the legislation for the duration of the talks, a non-starter for the left wing.

