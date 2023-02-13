Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tens of Thousands Protest Judicial Reform in Jerusalem as Committee Approves Legislation
Protesters march in Jerusalem against planned judicial reforms, Feb. 13 2023 (Screenshot)
Mideast Daily News
judicial reforms
Protest
Jerusalem
Knesset

Tens of Thousands Protest Judicial Reform in Jerusalem as Committee Approves Legislation

The Media Line Staff
02/13/2023

Tens of thousands of Israeli protesters converged on Jerusalem Monday to rally against the government’s controversial planned reforms to the judicial system. As demonstrators continued to clog the streets outside of the Knesset building in Jerusalem, the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved by a vote of 9-7 the first part of the government’s judicial reform legislation, which would give the government coalition a majority on the Judicial Selection Committee. The legislation now goes to a first of three readings in the Knesset, reportedly next week. More than a dozen opposition lawmakers were ejected from the proceedings.

Protesters flooded into Jerusalem in buses and cars and packed onto trains. Many who marched in the streets of Jerusalem carried Israeli flags and banners protesting the proposed changes, which critics say would give the political echelon control over the judiciary and endanger the democratic nature of the country.

Monday was a declared nationwide strike, with hundreds of companies and organizations giving their employees the day off to attend protests. The crowd in Jerusalem was estimated at about 80,000 by 3 p.m. Among the speakers at the rally outside of the Knesset were Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, National Unity party head Benny Gantz and Labor party head Merav Michaeli. In Tel Aviv, thousands also gathered in protest, marching down Kaplan Street in the center of the city.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.