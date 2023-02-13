Tens of Thousands Protest Judicial Reform in Jerusalem as Committee Approves Legislation

Tens of thousands of Israeli protesters converged on Jerusalem Monday to rally against the government’s controversial planned reforms to the judicial system. As demonstrators continued to clog the streets outside of the Knesset building in Jerusalem, the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved by a vote of 9-7 the first part of the government’s judicial reform legislation, which would give the government coalition a majority on the Judicial Selection Committee. The legislation now goes to a first of three readings in the Knesset, reportedly next week. More than a dozen opposition lawmakers were ejected from the proceedings.

Protesters flooded into Jerusalem in buses and cars and packed onto trains. Many who marched in the streets of Jerusalem carried Israeli flags and banners protesting the proposed changes, which critics say would give the political echelon control over the judiciary and endanger the democratic nature of the country.

Monday was a declared nationwide strike, with hundreds of companies and organizations giving their employees the day off to attend protests. The crowd in Jerusalem was estimated at about 80,000 by 3 p.m. Among the speakers at the rally outside of the Knesset were Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, National Unity party head Benny Gantz and Labor party head Merav Michaeli. In Tel Aviv, thousands also gathered in protest, marching down Kaplan Street in the center of the city.