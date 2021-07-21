Tensions High as Iron Dome Erases Missile From Lebanon

Tensions spiked when two missiles were fired into Israel from Lebanon on Tuesday. The Iron Dome aerial defense system shot down one while the other was tracked as it landed safely away from populated areas. The Israeli army shelled the site of the launch. Israel’s security echelon is concerned that rockets from Lebanon could become a regular phenomenon just as it is along the Gaza-Israel border. The incident provided Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with material for a speech he was giving in a northern community a short time later. In his remarks, he warned that Israel was holding the government of Lebanon responsible for the attack and that additional attacks would not be tolerated.